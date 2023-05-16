AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine corn exports to fall 30% next season, says UGA

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 03:45pm
Follow us

GENEVA: Exports of Ukrainian corn are expected to fall 30% to 19 million tonnes next season, with the war-torn country on course to harvest a much smaller crop this year, the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) said on Tuesday.

Production of corn and other cereals in Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, is expected to fall for a second consecutive year after farmers reduced sowings because of the war and turned to more profitable oilseeds.

Corn has been particularly hit as it is relatively more expensive to grow, dry and transport than other crops.

South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn

UGA estimates the corn harvest will be at 21.1 million tonnes, down from 27.3 million last year, UGA head Nikolay Gorbachov told Reuters on the sidelines of the GrainCom conference in Geneva.

“The lower export forecast is due to a lower (crop) area, but also because we compare it to the high ones in the current campaign, when we had huge stocks,” Gorbachov said.

The estimates were based on the assumption of an extension of the deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain, which may end on May 18, which is indispensable to avoid a surge in prices, Gorbachov said.

Corn crop forecasts have varied widely as sowings kick off in Ukraine, with the farm ministry pegging the harvest at around 22 million tonnes earlier this month, of which 15 million tonnes could potentially be exported.

Chicago-based AgResourse consultancy forecast Ukraine’s 2023 corn exports at just 12.5 million tonnes next season based on a crop of 19 million tonnes, its president Dan Basse told the GrainCom conference.

“Unfortunately the war is still going, struggles are there, the price of diesel and other inputs are extremely high, which is such a challenge for the Ukrainian farmer,” he said.

For wheat, UGA projected Ukraine’s crop would fall to 17 million tonnes from 20.2 million last year. Of this, 14 million tonnes could be exported, down from 15.5 million in 2022/23, he said.

Oilseeds production, in contrast, was set to rebound significantly this year with the sunflower seed harvest gaining over 20% to 12.65 million tonnes, still well below the 16.9 million tonnes harvested in 2021 before the war, UGA said.

Ukraine is traditionally the world’s largest sunflower seed grower and sunflower oil exporter.

Soybean production was expected to jump to 4.4 million tonnes, up from 3.7 million in 2022, while rapeseed output would be at 3.7 million, up from 3.6 million last year, UGA said.

However, soybean exports were expected to fall slightly to 3 million tonnes after trebling to 3.3 million this season while rapeseed exports would remain at 3.4 million tonnes.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine corn exports to fall 30% next season, says UGA

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

UK unemployment edges higher as inflation bites

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories