South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 01:55pm
HAMBURG: Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, May 21. Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of up to 69,000 tonnes around Oct. 10 and Oct. 20.

Argentina’s corn crop forecast may face fresh cut

NOFI had made no purchase in a previous corn tender on Thursday, regarding prices as too high, traders said.

