AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 23.5 (0.56%)
BR30 14,648 Increased By 106.2 (0.73%)
KSE100 41,975 Increased By 256.8 (0.62%)
KSE30 14,994 Increased By 87.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wells Fargo reaches $1bn settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 10:05am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders about its progress in recovering from a series of scandals over its treatment of customers.

A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed late Monday night with the federal court in Manhattan, and requires a judge’s approval.

The dollar amount was suggested by a mediator, court papers show.

Wells Fargo has operated since 2018 under consent orders from the Federal Reserve and two other financial regulators requiring that it improve governance and oversight.

The fourth-largest US bank is also subject to an asset cap by the Fed, which can impede its ability to compete with larger rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc.

Shareholders accused Wells Fargo of overstating how well it was complying with those orders, and that the bank’s market value fell by more than $54 billion over two years ending in March 2020 as the shortcomings became known.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

The San Francisco-based bank denied wrongdoing, and settled to eliminate the burden and expense of litigation, court papers show.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs may seek up to 19% of the settlement fund for legal fees.

Wells Fargo has since 2016 paid or set aside several billion dollars to resolve regulatory probes and litigation concerning its business practices.

These included that it opened about 3.5 million accounts without customer permission, and charged hundreds of thousands of borrowers for auto insurance they did not need.

Wells Fargo fined $100m for sanctions violations

Chief Executive Charlie Scharf has said repairing the reputation of the 171-year-old bank founded by Henry Wells and William Fargo has taken longer than he expected when he took over in 2019.

“When I arrived, we did not have the culture, effective processes, or appropriate management oversight in place to remediate weaknesses on a timely basis,” he said in his March 3 letter to shareholders.

“Today, we approach these issues differently.”

The case is In re Wells Fargo & Co Securities Litigation, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-04494.

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf

Comments

1000 characters

Wells Fargo reaches $1bn settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals

Jul-Mar LSMI output declines 8.11pc YoY

Why ‘dialogue’ can’t be resumed, asks SC

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

IK claims govt seeking 10-year imprisonment for him

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

NA forms body to prepare ‘reference or references’ against judges

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories