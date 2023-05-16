AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Hajj arrangements reviewed

Published 16 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony was convened on Monday to discuss and address several important matters, yielding fruitful outcomes.

The committee also took a moment to pay tribute and recite Fateha for the late minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, honouring his significant contributions.

A warm welcome was extended to the new minister Talha Mahmood and the committee expressed their good wishes for his success in his role. The minister emphasized the crucial role of the Standing Committees and pledged support to the committee’s endeavours.

The convener of the sub-committee, “to look into the arrangements of Hajj 2022 and removal of blasphemous content from the websites” also presented a comprehensive report.

It highlighted the findings of the committee. It was noted with concern that the ministry had not extended sufficient support to the committee. In response, the minister assured the committee of conducting an internal inquiry into the matter. The committee reappointed the said sub-committee to again look into the matter.

The ministry requested the withdrawal of the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, as they are working on a new bill. The committee accepted the ministry’s request and treated the bill as withdrawn. The committee rejected, The National Council for Minorities Rights Bill, 2023 and decided to thoroughly examine, The National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023, in the next meeting.

The ministry also briefed on the policy regarding Moavineen-e-Hujjaj for Hajj-2023. The ministry provided an overview of the structure and system of the Hajj Moavineen Mission. It informed that 1,725 Moavineen for Hajj would be selected, with a ratio of one Moavin for every 100 Hujjaj.

Furthermore, the criteria for selecting Moavaneen include being a government employee in Grades 7 to 18, aged 45 or below, and prioritising individuals with higher literacy and endurance levels.

