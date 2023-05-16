AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Ufone 4G joins hands with ‘Polio Eradication Initiative’

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
ISLAMABAD: Ufone 4G, a Pakistani Telecommunica-tion company has embarked on a shared initiative with the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) in Pakistan to raise awareness amongst the citizens regarding the importance of polio eradication through vaccination.

In pursuit of this mission, Ufone 4G has launched an extensive SMS broadcast across the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), South KP, Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad, ensuring that the message reaches far across Pakistan.

The company is employing a well-executed strategy to engage approximately 9 million recipients, encompassing 75 percent of its subscriber base, through this SMS broadcast campaign. Ufone 4G exemplifies a firm dedication to promoting transformative change in society.

The vaccination drive by the Polio Programme commenced from May 15, 2023. This initiative reflects Ufone 4G’s commitment to go above and beyond not just as a telecom service provider but also by promoting social welfare and making a positive impact by tailoring its initiatives to meet community needs.

Speaking about the initiative, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, Ufone 4G said, “Being a Pakistani and a socially responsible company, Ufone 4G through its collaboration with the Polio Programme strives to ensure that every child receives essential polio vaccination in the country.

Through our joint campaigns, community outreach programmes and widespread network, we aim to disseminate our message throughout Pakistan.

Our objective is to create awareness and foster a sense of urgency regarding the importance of polio vaccination. Furthermore, by working hand in hand with the Polio Programme, we endeavour to eliminate polio and safeguard the health, well-being and the future of children in our society.”

Also sharing his thoughts, Dr Shahzad Baig, the National Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said, “The Polio Programme is glad to partner with Ufone 4G in our fight against polio.

Together, we’ll use Ufone’s 4G network to spread our message in every corner of the country. By pooling our resources and expertise, we’re committed to leaving no stone unturned in our quest for a polio-free future for every child in Pakistan.”

With a deep commitment to the well-being of individuals, Ufone 4G endeavours to be a shining example of unwavering determination and bring a positive change in the lives of people of Pakistan.

