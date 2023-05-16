AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh PA concerned at climate change threats

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
Follow us

KARACHI: The treasury during the Sindh Assembly session singled out the climate change that makes the farmers skip the cotton crop cultivation this season, but the opposition blamed the PPP’s rule for its “zero” performance to fight the varying atmospheric conditions.

“The changing climate has hit Sindh the most,” Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, the Sindh Health Minister told the house while speaking on an adjournment motion tabled by the PPP’s lady legislator, Sharmila Faruqui on the climate change.

She said that the varying climate pattern causes a cotton crop wastage, which has made the farmers opt out its cultivation this season.

“The underground water quality is substandard as we need quality water for crops,” she recommended.

The province also lacks sewage treatment plants, she informed the assembly, advising for setting up water cleaning units to detoxify sewerage muck.

Work on installing the solar and wind energy generating plants is needed since carbon levels in the atmosphere are scaling up, she said and added that the government should step up to ban high smoke emitting vehicles from roads.

Sea erosion has also created environmental problems, she said, adding that the public transportation system should be converted from conventional fuel oil energy into an electric one. Mangroves cultivation should further continue to fight off the negative impacts of the climate change, besides the RO plants at hospitals are also required, Dr Azra was of the view.

Citing a World Bank report, MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed said that the recent floods have claimed over 2000 lives in Sindh with affecting eight million people and causing over Rs30 billion financial losses. He said that the Sindh government’s performance to tackle the changing climate is “zero”. “There is a need for the Sindh government to show seriousness,” he said.

He said that a bill on the climate change, which he had submitted to the assembly secretariat, fell prey to the “biasness” and could not be tabled in the house.

Sharmila Faruqui, who was the mover, ruled out forecasting the negative impacts of the climate change as there are several other nations like Pakistan, which may face the shock.

The country has to be ready and prepared for the climate change devastations that could kill 25000 more people in its course, she said, suggesting an awareness drive in the society.

MQM’s Rashid Khilji said that a policy to combat the adverse effects of the climate is not on the government’s priority. He urged for the policies continuation to scale back devastations.

“We are not giving a better Sindh for our coming generations,” he said that the developed nations are utilizing maximum of their natural resources to find a solution to the environmental challenges.

He sought a policy statement from the Sindh government on the climate change, saying that carbon levels are growing to affect the living creatures.

Sindh Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro termed the climate change a big threat to Sindh, saying the varying weather condition hit hard the human.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP climate change Sindh Government Sindh Assembly Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Sharmila Faruqui RO plants

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh PA concerned at climate change threats

Jul-Mar LSMI output declines 8.11pc YoY

Why ‘dialogue’ can’t be resumed, asks SC

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

IK claims govt seeking 10-year imprisonment for him

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

NA forms body to prepare ‘reference or references’ against judges

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories