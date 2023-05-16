AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fossil fuel-centred growth is obsolete, says EU’s von der Leyen

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
Follow us

BRUSSELS: An energy mix based on fossil fuels cannot deliver sustainable economic growth for future generations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday as she sought to add impetus to the decarbonisation of Europe’s economy.

Von der Leyen was speaking at a European Parliament-hosted event in Brussels entitled “Beyond Growth” whose main theme was how to reconcile economic development with environmental goals. “A growth model centred on fossil fuels is simply obsolete,” von der Leyen said, adding the goal of the EU’s Green Deal energy transition was to create “a different growth model that is sustainable far into the future”. The 27-member EU has a target to cut net emissions by 55% by 2030 as a step towards a “net zero” goal by 2050, setting it at the forefront of global efforts to decarbonise the economy.

It is pushing a plan to add a legally binding 2040 milestone to ensure the 2050 target is achieved.

Von der Leyen and other speakers at the conference hailed the insights of the 1972 “Limits To Growth” report which set out the findings of a computer simulation by MIT scientists of a world destabilised by growing material consumption.

Controversial from the start, that simulation was attacked as flawed by some and applauded by others as prescient in its prediction of accelerating planetary stress.

EU von der Leyen fossil fuel

Comments

1000 characters

Fossil fuel-centred growth is obsolete, says EU’s von der Leyen

Jul-Mar LSMI output declines 8.11pc YoY

Why ‘dialogue’ can’t be resumed, asks SC

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

IK claims govt seeking 10-year imprisonment for him

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

NA forms body to prepare ‘reference or references’ against judges

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories