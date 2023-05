LAHORE: A week-long anti-polio drive began in various districts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan on Monday.

In Punjab, over two million children under five years age will be vaccinated in 12 districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023