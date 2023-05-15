AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Biden 'looking forward to working with whoever' wins Turkey election

AFP Published May 15, 2023
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is "looking forward to working with whoever" wins Turkey's knife-edge election, the White House said Monday as it praised the NATO ally for holding a peaceful vote.

Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election

"We congratulate the Turkish people for expressing their desires at the ballot box in a peaceful way," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, noting the ultimate winner is yet to be decided.

Turkish officials confirmed that there would be a second-round vote.

