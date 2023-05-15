AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Most Gulf markets turn south as risk appetite wanes

Reuters Published 15 May, 2023 06:49pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as risk appetite among investors faded, while global issues and energy uncertainty continued to weigh on sentiment.

Prices of oil — which fuels the economy in the Gulf region — were steady as bullish sentiment about tightening supplies from OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in US buying for reserves outweighed concerns about fuel demand in the top global oil consumers, the United States and China.

Most Gulf markets in red; Egypt gains

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The kingdom’s annual inflation rate was 2.7% in April, unchanged from the previous month, driven mostly by housing rental costs, according to government data released on Monday.

The Qatari benchmark closed 1.8% lower, its biggest fall since mid-March, as most of its constituents were in the negative territory.

The Qatari stock market followed other markets in the region to the downside. The main index saw traders securing their gains after the market’s latest rebound, but could find some support as natural gas prices could begin to recover, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 1%, with top lender Emirates NBD losing 2.5% and sharia-compliant bank Dubai Islamic Bank falling 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 1.7%, dragged down by a 4.8% slide in Fertiglobe, while ADNOC Gas tumbled 3.3%.

The energy firm, which made market debut in March, reported a 9% rise in its first-quarter net income on Thursday. Revenue, however, fell 15% year-on-year to $6.2 billion.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slipped 1.3%, with almost all its constituents in the negative territory, including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company losing 3.7%.

The Egyptian bourse saw international investors putting pressure on prices as they continue to sell in high volumes, in particular as risk appetite could deteriorate further as global traders consider major risk factors in the US as well as risks of the Egyptian pound depreciating in the near future, said Takieddine.

“At the same time, the government’s efforts to privatize the economy could help limit the downside potential.”

SAUDI ARABIA down 1% to 11,230

ABU DHABI fell 1.7% to 9,471

DUBAI dropped 1% to 3,525

QATAR lost 1.8% to 10,479

EGYPT lost 1.3% to 17,136

BAHRAIN was down 0.1% to 1,938

OMAN added 0.2% to 4,716

KUWAIT declined 1% to 7,541

Gulf bourses

