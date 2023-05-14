AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in red; Egypt gains

Reuters Published 14 May, 2023 06:51pm
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, tracking global peers, after a report showing US consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May reinforced bearish sentiment over talks to raise the US government’s debt ceiling.

The Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the United States faced a “significant risk” of defaulting on payment obligations within the first two weeks of June if the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling was not raised, adding that payment operations will remain uncertain throughout May.

US consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May on worries that political haggling over raising the borrowing cap could trigger a recession, the University of Michigan survey showed on Friday.

Earnings boost Saudi index; oil weighs on other markets

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.4%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services losing 1% and Riyad Bank retreating 1.3%.

The Qatari index declined 0.7%, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan losing 0.7%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, settled more than 1% lower on Friday, falling for the third consecutive week, as the market balanced supply fears against renewed economic concerns in the United States and China.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 0.6%, with Commercial International Bank gaining 0.7%.

Egypt’s government sold a 9.5% stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt for 3.75 billion Egyptian pounds ($121.56 million), the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday, breathing life into a privatisation programme that had seemingly stalled.

Shares of Telecom Egypt were up 3%.

SAUDI ARABIA lost 0.4% to 11,348

QATAR dropped 0.7% to 10,669

EGYPT added 0.6% to 17,369

BAHRAIN was up 0.2% to 1,941

OMAN rose 0.8% to 4,705

KUWAIT declined 0.7% to 7,614

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets in red; Egypt gains

IMF stresses on ‘staying within agreed policy framework, securing financing’

'Dirty dealer': Ahsan Iqbal says Imran wants to hide behind violence, lawlessness

Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

PDM to continue sit-in outside SC till CJP Bandial resigns: Fazl

Interim Punjab CM says province suffered Rs6bn worth of losses due to PTI-led protests

Record turnout projected as Thais vote in battle of old rivals

Ninth review: fresh financing requirements unchanged, says IMF

Turkiye votes in pivotal elections, with Erdogan rule in balance

Australia to host Test series v Pakistan, West Indies

India's opposition Congress gains key foothold with state election win

Read more stories