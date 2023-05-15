AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 30.2 (0.73%)
BR30 14,472 Increased By 22.9 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,472 Increased By 396.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 14,807 Increased By 74 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks start week on strong footing, though John Wood tanks

Reuters Published 15 May, 2023 01:23pm
Follow us

UK’s FTSE 100 opened higher on Monday, aided by gains in lenders and precious metal miners, but mid-cap oilfield services and engineering firm John Wood Group logged its worst day ever after Apollo Global walked away from a potential deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5% up, extending gains from the previous session after data showed the domestic economy grew slightly in the first quarter of the year.

Banks were the biggest boost to the top index, adding 1.0% and precious metals miners were up 1.3% tracking gains in bullion prices.

The domestic-focussed mid-cap index rose 0.2% by 0716 GMT, however, John Wood Group slumped 35.8% after the US private equity firm said that it does not intend to make a takeover offer for the oilfield services provider.

London stocks recover as UK economy stays resilient; Beazley shines

Currys PLC jumped 5.5%, logging its best day in over a month after the electricals retailer raised its profit outlook for 2022-23 after better-than-expected trading in its home market in the final two months of the year.

The retail sector housing the stock added 1.0%.

London stocks FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks start week on strong footing, though John Wood tanks

Protest against SC: JUI-F workers reach Red Zone, demand CJP’s resignation

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight fall against US dollar

Thai opposition parties agree to coalation after election success

Biden ‘optimistic’ on debt talks with Republicans as default looms

Honda Pakistan ‘prepares to resume operations’ after months-long closure

Top Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on ‘peace’ mission

ECC struggles to lower prices of essentials

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Read more stories