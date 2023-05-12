AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
London stocks recover as UK economy stays resilient; Beazley shines

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 01:40pm
Follow us

UK’s FTSE 100 index bounced back on Friday after data showed that the country avoided slipping into a recession in the first three months of 2023, while insurer Beazley surged to a more than one-month high on upbeat quarterly results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, while the FTSE 250 added 0.2% by 0716 GMT.

The FTSE 100 index ended 0.1% lower on Thursday, in its third straight session of declines.

Beazley Plc rose 3.7% after reporting a sharp jump in net premiums in the first quarter, lifting the nonlife insurance sector up 1.6%.

Pearson Plc jumped 2.4% after brokerage Morgan Stanley turned bullish on the stock. Bucking the trend, THG Plc slumped 13.1% after the retailer said it had terminated talks with Apollo Global Management for a buyout deal.

London stocks rise at open as bank shares gain ahead of Fed meeting

Meanwhile, a report by the Office for National Statistics showed the UK economy grew as expected by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023, despite a 0.3% contraction in March on a monthly basis.

The pound added 0.1% against the US dollar.

