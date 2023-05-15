Hong Kong stocks start with loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Monday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street, with traders keeping a close eye on talks in Washington aimed at raising the debt limit to avert a default.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.52 percent, or 102.18 points, to 19,525.06.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.48 points, to 3,269.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.07 points, to 2,011.11.