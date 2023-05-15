AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
May 15, 2023
Hong Kong stocks start with loss

AFP Published 15 May, 2023 11:22am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Monday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street, with traders keeping a close eye on talks in Washington aimed at raising the debt limit to avert a default.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.52 percent, or 102.18 points, to 19,525.06.

Hong Kong stocks start with small gain

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.48 points, to 3,269.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.07 points, to 2,011.11.

