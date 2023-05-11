Hong Kong stocks start with small gain

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning after two days of losses and the release of data showing a further drop in US inflation, fuelling hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-tightening drive.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.41 percent, or 80.78 points, to 19,842.98.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.51 points, to 3,323.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.12 percent, or 2.50 points, to 2,031.77.