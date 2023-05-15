AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 21.9 (0.53%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 41,390 Increased By 315.1 (0.77%)
KSE30 14,776 Increased By 43.4 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thailand’s economic growth quickens in Q1 as tourism rebounds

Reuters Published 15 May, 2023 09:24am
Follow us

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter, official data showed on Monday, helped by a rebound in private consumption and tourism.

The tourism-reliant economy’s recovery has lagged its regional peers due to COVID-19, but gathered steam as Chinese visitors returned in recent months helping boost employment and domestic demand.

The revival of the sector is expected to help offset the impact from declining exports.

Thailand’s state planning agency reiterated its economic growth outlook for 2023, as the country waits for the formation of a new government after the opposition secured a stunning election victory on Sunday.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew 2.7% in the January-March period from a year earlier, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) showed. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in the March quarter, versus a forecast of 1.7%.

That compared with a 1.1% contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was revised from a 1.5% drop. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 2.3% year-on-year in January-March after increasing 1.4% in the previous three months.

The NESDC kept its 2023 GDP growth forecast unchanged at between 2.7% and 3.7%.

Last year’s growth was 2.6%. It also kept its forecast for 2023 foreign tourist arrivals at 28 million.

Tourism typically accounts for 11-12% of GDP.

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Thailand beat its tourism target in 2022 with 11.15 million foreign visitors.

re-pandemic 2019 saw a record of nearly 40 million foreign tourists, who spent 1.91 trillion baht ($56 billion).

The NESDC also kept its 2023 forecasts for goods exports to drop 1.6% and headline inflation to be between 2.5% and 3.5%.

Bank of Thailand Thailand GDP Thailand's economy

Comments

1000 characters

Thailand’s economic growth quickens in Q1 as tourism rebounds

Punjab, KPK polls: SC to take up ECP’s review petition today

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Read more stories