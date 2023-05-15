76 suspects held for GHQ attack

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamadani on Sunday said that police have arrested 76 suspects for their alleged involvement in launching an attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 9.

Speaking at a news conference, the CPO said that police raided other hideouts of the culprits and arrested 198 other accused involved in rioting, arson, damaging government and public properties during violent protests following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan on May 9. He said that the Rawalpindi police registered a total of 17 FIRs against the accused in different police stations.

“All the arrests were made by police by utilizing the available resources and with the help of CCTV footage, videos on social media and human intelligence,” he said. The CPO said that the police have launched a massive crackdown in the district and arrested a total of 264 individuals for their alleged involvement in attacking GHQ, rioting, arson, setting public and government properties including Metro Bus Service Station a blaze.

Military reacts strongly

Of 264, he added that 76 were apprehended for storming into GHQ. He said that a high-level inquiry committee has also been constituted under the supervision of SSP Investigation Zunera Azfar which is probing the high-profile case number 708/23 lodged with PS RA Bazaar under terrorism charges against more than 300 accused including a former law minister of PTI for launching attack on GHQ.

He said that the committee would summon the 90 identified accused for further investigation, who have already been sent to jail on judicial remand by the courts.

He said that as many as 29 police personnel including SPDO Waris Khan Circle suffered multiple injuries during violent protests of PTI workers and leaders whereas 20 vehicles of police were damaged. “We will not spare the miscreants involved in arson and rioting and will arrest them at all cost. Police parties are conducting 50 raids on a daily basis,” he said. He said that police are also carrying out raids to arrest the PTI leaders and MPs involved in these cases.

On Saturday, he added that police have arrested accused identified as Asha, Abdullah, Idress, Waqas, Ayaz, Qamar Ul Zaman, Umer, Ali Hussain, Faryad Ullah, Asmat, Abubakar, Qamar Zaman, Sajjad, Munir, Nabeel, Sadaqat, Amir, Nauman, Shahid, Farhad, Sheryar, Lahl Shah, Akmal, Adeel, Pirzada Shehzad, Arshad, Munawar and Syed Qamar. “Police would meet all our legal requirements to get these miscreants punished by the court of laws,” he added. The CPO was also accompanied by SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SSP Investigation Zunera Azfar, SDPO Cannt Circle Anam Sher and other senior police officers of the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023