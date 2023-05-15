AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
Joint sitting to meet today

Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of the Parliament has been summoned to meet today (Monday) at 4:00 pm at the Parliament House.

A number of bills are on the agenda of the joint sitting to be passed that also include some bills that have been returned by President Dr Arif Alvi unsigned to the Parliament.

These included the Bill further to amend the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 +AFs-The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023+AF0-, +AFs-The Protection of Parents Bill, 2022+AF0-, Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 2010 +AFs-The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021+AF0-, the Bill to provide for the facility of trained paramedical staff in public and private schools +AFs-The Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2019+AF0-, The Day Care Centres Bill, 2019, The Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2020+AF0-, the Bill further to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984 +AFs-The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022+AF0-, the Bill further to amend the Limitation Act, 1908 +AFs-The Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2022+AF0-, and the Bill further to amend the Specific Relief Act, 1877 +AFs-The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2022+AF0-, Besides, the joint sitting will also hold discussion on the following motion moved by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs regarding national issues in order to create awareness and building consensus thereon: - (1) Law and Order and Terrorism (2) Economic Policy (3) Jammu +ACY- Kashmir issue (4) Respect for National Institutions (5) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (6) Population Explosion (7) Climate Change Impacts, and (8) Foreign Policy.

