AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

China marks return of world sport as Sudirman Cup opens

AFP Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Follow us

BEIJING: China on Sunday marked the return of global sport to the country after over three years, as badminton fans flocked to the opening day of the Sudirman Cup in the eastern city of Suzhou.

Virtually all international sports events ground to a halt in China after the coronavirus pandemic emerged there in late 2019, with the notable exception of last year’s Beijing Winter Olympics which were held in a virus-secure “bubble”.

The Sudirman Cup — one of badminton’s biggest tournaments — is the first such competition to take place in the country since Beijing abruptly abolished its “zero-Covid” policy in December.

Thousands of maskless fans packed into Suzhou’s Olympic Sports Centre, excitedly blowing horns and shouting encouragement to players in stark contrast to the empty arenas and hardline curbs of recent years.

The stakes are higher than usual at this year’s Sudirman Cup because performances will count towards qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

China has won the mixed team tournament a record 12 times — more than any other country — including the last two competitions.

The hosts quickly notched a 21-3, 21-8 mixed doubles victory over Egypt on Sunday evening to seize control of their opening group stage tie.

Each tie consists of five matches that also include singles and doubles matches for both women and men.

Japan — runners-up in the last two competitions — took an initial 1-0 lead over England, while Denmark led by the same scoreline against Singapore with the world’s top-ranked men’s player Viktor Axelsen set to feature later Sunday.

Earlier, four-time champions South Korea eased to a 4-1 victory over France, with women’s world number two An Se-young dispatching Qi Xuefei 21-7, 21-14 in just 35 minutes. Taiwan eased to a 4-1 victory over India, while Malaysia hammered Australia 5-0.

China Olympics badminton china zero Covid policy global sport Sudirman Cup Suzhou

Comments

1000 characters

China marks return of world sport as Sudirman Cup opens

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Read more stories