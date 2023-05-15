Rally held in Bajaur for solidarity with Pak Army

PESHAWAR: Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and tribal elders jointly organized on Sunday a rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Bajaur tribal district.

A large number of tribal elders, business community and people participated in the rally. The participants raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army. Tributes were paid to the officers and soldiers of Pak Army on this occasion.

While addressing the rally, the speakers said that they strongly condemn the defamation of the Pakistan Army by a specific political party and its workers in their political rhetoric.

During the protest, the demonstrators said the workers of the political party using derogatory words about the martyrs of Pakistan Army and breaking and mocking the statues made by them is intolerable. They said that the Pakistan Army is the need of our country. The entire nation should respect Pakistan’s forces from the bottom of their hearts.

They said that some politicians are criticizing the Pakistan Army for their political purposes. These elements cannot be in favor of Pakistan. We know that these political parties are following the agenda of anti-national elements to appease and please their foreign masters. They said that the young generation should wake up and discourage such elements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023