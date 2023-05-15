AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 15, 2023
GHQ attack: Over a dozen ‘rioters’ including women identified

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies have identified over a dozen rioters including women involved in a recent attack on the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Sources within the top security establishment on Sunday said that the process of arresting and identifying the rioters involved in vandalism on the important state installations, including the GHQ.

As many as 14 people, including four women, have been identified whose names and photographs were released on Sunday to have allegedly been involved in the attack on the GHQ.

Eight of them are residents of Rawalpindi, three are from Islamabad, one each from Karachi, Chakwal and Murree.

Those whose names were released, included Afshan Kamran, Rawalpindi; Fatima Ahsaan, Rawalpindi; Shabana Fayyaz, Rawalpindi; Abid Malik, Islamabad; Asim Khurshid, Karachi; Zahid Ali Shah Gillani, Rawalpindi; Khan Kashif Khan, Rawalpindi; Muneeza Ahmed, Chakwal; Jehangir Ahmed, Islamabad; Muhammad Usman Qureshi, Rawalpindi; Abubakar Ahmed, Islamabad; Pirzada Shahbaz Nasir, Rawalpindi; Anser Javed, Murree and Hammad Khan, Rawalpindi.

The sources said that the law enforcement agencies have tightened the noose around the “miscreants” and those who attacked the state and sensitive buildings.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani said on Sunday that 264 people had been arrested based on “evidence” in connection with the attack on the GHQ.

Furthermore, he said that 27 people have been arrested under suspicion of being involved in the attack on a Metro Bus station, which has caused a loss of over Rs800 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

