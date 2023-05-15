Punjab CM says May 9 mayhem caused Rs6bn losses, vows strict action

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that terrorist incidents by miscreants took place on 9th May in various cities including Lahore incurred Rs. 6 billion loss.

Talking to the media at his office here on Sunday, he said that all attacks of setting ablaze of properties, loot and plunder and ransack took place under an organized plan as 23 buildings were torched in Punjab where government and private properties along with police vehicles were destroyed. As many as 108 vehicles of police and other institutions were burnt. Jinnah House (Corps Commander House), banks, ambulances were also set ablaze.

The chief minister apprised that proves were available that a nefarious planning was made to burn planes on the PAF Base Mianwali in which they failed, saying that terrorism was inflicted under the garb of politics and terrorism cases would be taken to logical conclusion and no innocent person would be apprehended and no one responsible for the heinous acts would go scot-free.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he would not sit with comfort until the arrest of each and every person responsible for the vandalism. “We would take every miscreant involved in these incidents to the logical end” he added. Making a compromise on these terrorist cases would tantamount to making enmity with Pakistan, he asserted.

He said that around 400 miscreants invaded inside Jinnah House and put it aflame, adding that approximately 3,400 miscreants were outside the Jinnah House. Ministry of Defence was doing rehabilitation work of the Jinnah House and soon it would be restored to its original condition, he informed. The government would ensure a stern punishment to the terrorists as the attacks were pre-planned, he apprised.

The Caretaker CM said that many people have been apprehended and more would be arrested, adding that no leniency would be shown to anyone. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Yasmeem Rashid was the central character of this case and it was necessary to take this case to its logical end, he mentioned.

The military buildings and installations which were attacked had been a target of the enemy, he said and added that videos and pictures of every miscreant was available and the authorities were ensuring that no innocent person should be arrested and action would be undertaken after apprehending the real culprits. “We will ensure early trial of all cases and if needed we will increase the number of Anti-Terrorism Courts. We want to protect the masses but do not afford loss of human lives.” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that in case of an attack on government properties and buildings in future, the police would utilize its powers according to law, saying that citizens have many complaints about no-go areas in Zaman Park and no-go areas would be removed at an appropriate time.

Jinnah House, Askari Banks and Askari Tower were attacked while ambulances, fire brigades, WASA vehicles and trollers were burnt. Many ATMs, National Bank, Punjab Bank and two metro stations in Rawalpindi were burnt. Single cabin vehicles of police, prisoners van, motor cycles and buses were burnt. Judicial Complex, army and police check posts and GPO were also burnt. One group of miscreants burnt Askari Tower.

He said that political activities were turned into terrorism and this is highly alarming. “We are writing a letter to the Election Commission in this regard and will also give them briefing.” The Election Commission has to make a decision in this regard, he added.

The Punjab government with regard to identifying the miscreants and giving information had announced a reward. The masses were providing information on the whatsapp number. “We appeal to the masses to give further authentic information about the terrorists and anti-state elements” he said.

In reply to a question, he apprised that section 144 had been imposed in Punjab and there was a complete ban on gatherings. Legal action would be taken on its violation. A special committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary would ascertain the damages being caused to the private properties.

Earlier senior journalists were also shown videos of miscreants attacks and ransacking public and private buildings along with installations. Inspector General of Police apprised that 2,135 persons after their identifications have been arrested across Punjab.

IG Police and ACS (Home) gave a detailed briefing about the sorrowful incidents of terrorism. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary and Secretary Information were also present.