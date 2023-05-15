AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five Mepco officers suspended over violation of safety SOPs

APP Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) administration has suspended five officers over violations of SOPs and safety measures during performing duties in the maintenance and repairing work on Sunday.

According to Mepco official sources, the Vehicle Cleaner of Mepco Regional Store Dera Ghazi Khan Division has died while working on the main lines of the 11KV Shero Feeder at Basti Inayatwala.

The deceased employee had no proper permission or practical training of working on the main supply lines.

Taking action on the incident, the Mepco administration has attached Superintending Engineer DG Khan Circle Mian Husnain Shakeel with Mepco Headquarters while XEN Kot Chatta Division Engineer Abdul Kareem, SDO Engineer Saqib Nawaz Khan, Line Superintendent Tufail Ahmed and Lineman Second Nadeem Ejaz were suspended over violations of SOP and safety measures.

The Mepco administration has also directed the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department to ensure the implementation of safety SOP and conduct visits to the field on a daily basis.

Mepco safety SOPs Mepco officers suspended

Comments

1000 characters

Five Mepco officers suspended over violation of safety SOPs

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Read more stories