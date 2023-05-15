April: Terrorism incidents in KP decline

PESHAWAR: The strategy of prevention through detection adopted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resulted in a decline in the incidents of terrorism by 11.9 percent during April 2023.

According to four months performance report of Counter Terrorism Department KP from January to April 2023, incidents of terrorism have been declined by 11.9 percent in the month of April.

During last four months a total of 309 cases of terrorism were registered out of which 213 were traced and 124 arrests were made.

Around 54 proclaimed offenders including 15 carrying head money were arrested as compared to 42 POs during the same period in the year 2022.

While 711 intelligence based operations were conducted in which 158 terrorists were arrested, adds the statement.

In 39 encounters with terrorists, 62 of them were neutralized and 53 attempts of committing terrorism were prevented through intelligence based operations wherein heavy recoveries of weapon and ammunition (53 cases) were made and 81 accused arrested.

Recoveries included 47 kg of explosives, 150 hand grenades, one suicide jacket, 105 arms and 2822 rounds of different bores during the period. Conviction in eight cases was secured wherein eleven terrorists have been convicted as a result of successful investigation.

