Karachi mayorship: JI-PTI talks on track

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman said that JI’s talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the formation of the local government in Karachi had entered an advanced stage of negotiations.

The JI chief made the statement during a press conference held at the JI headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq. Hafiz Naeem also warned Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) against resorting to “horse trading” to steal the election of the Karachi mayor.

Lashing out at PPP’s celebration rally held on city’s I.I Chandigarh road, Naeem said that PPP was celebrating its victory in the local government elections despite the fact that it was short of 24 votes to get its mayor elected. The total number of seats required to win the election of Karachi mayor will be 184, whereas the total seats of the JI would reach 191 after coalition with the PTI, he added.

JI Karachi chief said that PPP used the state machinery, including the police, to manipulate the vote count.

Pakistan People’s Party successfully became the largest party by security 98 UCs, Jamaat-e-Islami secured 87 seats, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained third with 43 seats in UCs. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz grabbed 7 seats1, JUI-F won three seats in UCs, TLP and independent candidate won two UCs each.