May 9 mayhem: there must be no political witch-hunt

Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has set a 72-hour deadline for the arrest of all miscreants. Moreover, the army chief Gen Asim Munir has vowed to never forget the mayhem of May 9.

Both of them have rightly underscored the need for bringing all those involved in the acts of violence to justice as early as possible or without any loss of time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has rejected government’s allegations against himself and his party workers, urging the apex court to set up a commission to investigate the acts of violence that took place in the country following his arrest by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) personnel on the premises of Islamabad High Court.

In my view, a pattern was beginning to emerge from acts of violence being committed in various parts of the country on May 9. Vandalizing the residence of army’s corps commander in Lahore was an act that clearly proved that things seemed to have gone too far.

In other words, the forces that are inimical to this country tried their level best to create a permanent state of lawlessness and political disorder through their nefarious designs. Pakistan army deserves praise for not allowing anti-Pakistan forces to succeed in their evil machinations to divide and discourage us. Be that as it may, the situation underscores the need for a transparent, objective and fair investigation to reach the truth. But there must be no political witch-hunt.

Sabiha Mumtaz (Lahore)

