AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ATL: number of return filers hits 3.58m mark

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The latest number of income tax return filers as per Active Taxpayers List (ATL) list now stands at 3.58 million.

Tax expert Asif S Kasbati, PBC Core Tax Committee & ICAP Fiscal Laws Committee Member informed that the Income Tax ATL status for the Tax Year 2022 stood at 3.58 million as on April 30, 2023 as per the FBR, however, it is expected the figure would reach minimum 4.4 million in the next few months.

When discussing the matters with Asif S Kasbati, he highlighted that the ATL for Tax Year (TY) 2018 reached 1.8 million, while increased to 2.4 million for TY 2019. For TY 2020, it was 2.9 million on September 20, 2022.

Kasbati added that the ATL for the Tax Year 2021, released on December 12, 2022 had 3.83 million taxpayers and considering the historical monthly progress, he estimated the figure at 4million by February 28, 2023.

‘Taxpayers’ Satisfaction Survey (2023)’ 53pc of businesspeople file tax returns without any help

Keeping in view past trends, he had projected over 4 million returns on June 12, 2020, however, for TY 2021 on February 28, 2023 ATL was estimated to reach at 4million.

The senior tax consultant recalled that FBR had committed to register 300,000 new taxpayers, which has been declared as an unrealistic figure by certain professionals.

However, as per Kasbati analysis, for tax year 2022 there should be 4.3 million taxpayers on the ATL as compared to 4 million in 2021.

Kasbati predicted that ATL for TY 2022 is likely to reach 4 million by August 31, 2023 considering the average progressive ratio of 3% per month.

However, FBR can achieve target 4.3 million taxpayers on the ATL through broadening the tax base process by data mining of Withholding Taxes, coordination with NADRA, Provincial Revenue Authorities for Properties & Motor Vehicles, bringing maximum Non-Tier 1 traders into tax net, etc.

He stated that the former FBR adviser Dr Waqar Masood estimated in December 2020 that there are 7.4 million potential non-filers. The figure was not achieved by any of the political regimes.

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin also stated that there are 15 million potential taxpayers. The same target could not be achieved as well, Kasbati added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nadra FBR PBC Dr Waqar Masood ICAP Shaukat Tarin income tax return filers ATL Asif S Kasbati

Comments

1000 characters

ATL: number of return filers hits 3.58m mark

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories