PPP leader accuses IK of committing corruption, assails his approach to politics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman claimed that Imran Khan Niazi neither believes in politics nor in the democratic process.

“Imran Khan’s tactics boil down to a premeditated bonfire of violence and chaos, while he prioritises his own interests over the state, government, and people of Pakistan,” she said while addressing a news conference here on Saturday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP Media Chief Nazir Dhoki were also present.

Sherry Rehman said that “Tehreek-e-Intishar’s message to the nation is that “if I am not there, there is no Pakistan.” Our message through the most traumatic victimization has been “Pakistan’s interests come above our own.” The difference is stark,” she said.

The PPP leader said that Imran Niazi is once again targeting state institutions, with his latest target being the current Army Chief, as he seems desperate to cut a bargain, but this time no one is going to adopt him except his current connections in the courts.

“We condemn these accusations especially when the military has made it clear that they will not intervene in politics; yet Niazi persists in trying to coerce them into doing so, solely for his own personal gain. These actions are not characteristic of a political or democratic leader, as evidenced by Niazi’s history of seeking power and advocating for a fascist system where he is the sole decision-maker. He has even attempted to dismantle the federal system by attempting to demolish the 18th Amendment.”

Sherry Rehman claimed that Imran Niazi is involved in an open and shut corruption case amounting to 60 billion rupees, and despite the overwhelming evidence, the courts granted him unprecedented blanket relief in nine cases.

“At the same time, his arrogance remained indebted as he refused to condemn the events of violence by his party even when the Chief Justice of Pakistan solicitously urged him to condemn mob violence against state and private institutions. Despite claiming ignorance of the matter, he later said that if they try to arrest me, the country will burn again. His followers went out to amplify this message: burn Pakistan if a hair on my head is touched,” said the minister.

The minister continued, “I am not alone in saying that Niazi is seeking an NRO after any excesses because he believes that he is above the law and state, able to spread chaos and anarchy throughout the country with impunity when he is brought to book. His messaging and actions are the same as those employed by terrorists. While he calls this the law of the jungle, he is the one promoting law of the jungle in the country by instigating violence and chaos against the state. Had any of us incited this much violence against the state and private infrastructure, we would be behind bars forever with the key thrown away.”

She highlighted the injustices in the justice system by pointing out the stark contrast between the treatment of Imran Niazi and other political leaders. “While Niazi was brought to court in a luxury car, our leaders were picked up from hospitals in the middle of the night and held for years. It’s important to remember the treatment of political opponents during Tehreek-e-Intishar’s tenure, with NAB taking our leadership from hospitals and courts in bone-breaking armoured vehicles, and no court had a problem with that. Despite facing real dictatorships, we have always shown resistance through peaceful means. After the tragic events of the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the people were ready to burn the country down, but President Zardari called for “Pakistan Khappay,” reminding us that Pakistan is about all of us, not just one person. When NAB came to pick up President Zardari, he invited them for tea as a symbol of respect for state employees and left with them with a smile on his face while comforting us. We understand the need for arrests, but violence is never the answer,” the minister stated.

