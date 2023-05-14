‘Heatwave-like weather’ likely to prevail

KARACHI: The continuing heatwave like weather conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh with a maximum daytime temperature up to 47 Celsius, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The prevailing heatwave like conditions are expected to scorch most parts as the daytime temperatures may remain as high as 47 Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur and the suburbs.

However, it forecast isolated dust-thunderstorm and light rain for Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur Districts on May 15 and May 16.

Hot and humid weather with a maximum 36 Celsius of temperature may prevail over Karachi on Sunday.

Over the next 24 hours: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, isolated light rain-wind thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during evening and night hours.

In the last 24 hours: Weather remained dry in most parts of the country and hot in southern parts.

The day’s highest temperature was witnessed in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi 47 Celsius each, Sakrand, Larkana, Padidan, Bahawalnagar, Khairpur, Mithi and Mohenjodaro 46 Celsius each.

