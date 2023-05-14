AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Heatwave-like weather’ likely to prevail

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: The continuing heatwave like weather conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh with a maximum daytime temperature up to 47 Celsius, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The prevailing heatwave like conditions are expected to scorch most parts as the daytime temperatures may remain as high as 47 Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur and the suburbs.

However, it forecast isolated dust-thunderstorm and light rain for Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur Districts on May 15 and May 16.

Hot and humid weather with a maximum 36 Celsius of temperature may prevail over Karachi on Sunday.

Over the next 24 hours: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, isolated light rain-wind thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during evening and night hours.

In the last 24 hours: Weather remained dry in most parts of the country and hot in southern parts.

The day’s highest temperature was witnessed in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi 47 Celsius each, Sakrand, Larkana, Padidan, Bahawalnagar, Khairpur, Mithi and Mohenjodaro 46 Celsius each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

met office Karachi weather weather forecast Heatwave

Comments

1000 characters

‘Heatwave-like weather’ likely to prevail

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories