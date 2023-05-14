BUHSC holds 9th convocation

KARACHI: The 9th convocation ceremony of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (BUHSC) Karachi was held on here on Saturday at its Ibn-e-Sina Auditorium.

There were two sessions of the convocation, chaired by Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (retd). The ceremony was also attended by senior officials from Pakistan Navy, Registrar Bahria University and notables from medical, dental and allied health sciences fraternity.

Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar (retd), Director General BUHSC, Karachi in his welcome expressed satisfaction that in a short span, Bahria University Health Sciences Campus has grown into one of the most prestigious institutes of the country. He also appreciated the initiation of PhD program in Health Sciences.

After the welcome address in each session degrees were conferred by the Chief Guest followed by oath taking ceremony performed by the Dean Health Sciences & Principal Medical College. Subsequently, certificates of merit and medals were awarded to the position holders.

A total of 291 graduates were conferred degrees of MPhil, MBBS, BDS, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Bachelor of Nursing (BS), and Medical Lab Technology (MLT).

While addressing the audience, Chief Guest, Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (retd) congratulated the students, parents and faculty on their diligence and commendable performance.

He further emphasized that convocation marks the entering of graduates into the practical lives. It is the time to return what you have received and deliver the benefits of your knowledge to the community and nation. He expected that graduates will embark upon their professional careers and will remain focused on the golden rules of ethics.

He further added that the young graduates must present themselves in a manner that would uphold the traditions of their noble profession and bring good name to their institution and country, by serving humanity to the best of their abilities.

