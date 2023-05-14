AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BUHSC holds 9th convocation

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: The 9th convocation ceremony of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (BUHSC) Karachi was held on here on Saturday at its Ibn-e-Sina Auditorium.

There were two sessions of the convocation, chaired by Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (retd). The ceremony was also attended by senior officials from Pakistan Navy, Registrar Bahria University and notables from medical, dental and allied health sciences fraternity.

Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar (retd), Director General BUHSC, Karachi in his welcome expressed satisfaction that in a short span, Bahria University Health Sciences Campus has grown into one of the most prestigious institutes of the country. He also appreciated the initiation of PhD program in Health Sciences.

After the welcome address in each session degrees were conferred by the Chief Guest followed by oath taking ceremony performed by the Dean Health Sciences & Principal Medical College. Subsequently, certificates of merit and medals were awarded to the position holders.

A total of 291 graduates were conferred degrees of MPhil, MBBS, BDS, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Bachelor of Nursing (BS), and Medical Lab Technology (MLT).

While addressing the audience, Chief Guest, Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (retd) congratulated the students, parents and faculty on their diligence and commendable performance.

He further emphasized that convocation marks the entering of graduates into the practical lives. It is the time to return what you have received and deliver the benefits of your knowledge to the community and nation. He expected that graduates will embark upon their professional careers and will remain focused on the golden rules of ethics.

He further added that the young graduates must present themselves in a manner that would uphold the traditions of their noble profession and bring good name to their institution and country, by serving humanity to the best of their abilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

pakistan navy Bahria University Health Sciences Campus Ibn e Sina Auditorium Ather Mukhtar (retd)

Comments

1000 characters

BUHSC holds 9th convocation

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories