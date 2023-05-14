Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 13, 2023) and the forecast for Sunday (May 14, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 13, 2023) and the forecast for Sunday (May 14, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 39-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 27-15 (°C) 25-00 (%) 30-16 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 31-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 30-16 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-20 (°C) 40-00 (%) 37-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:09 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:46 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
