Mobile service, access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube restored

KARACHI: Mobile internet services in country have been reinstated after a disruption lasting more than 72 hours, restoring citizens’ access to numerous social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

The internet shutdown followed the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and subsequent violent protests which erupted across the country threatening law and order and security. As a result, the general public’s access to mobile internet and social media was restricted nationwide.

Following directives from the Ministry of Interior, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority restricted access to mobile internet services and various social media websites including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook for Pakistani citizens.

The inability to access platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others had a significant impact on mobile companies and the freelancing industry within the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023