AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

35pc retention of remittances in FCY accounts: SBP to coordinate to help resolve banking matters

Tahir Amin Published 13 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will coordinate to engage commercial bank representatives with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) to resolve banking matters regarding 35 percent retention of remittances in Foreign Currency (FCY) accounts.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting on status update on “Prime Minister’s directions: Strategy Roadmap – ICT Exports” chaired by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque.

The meeting was also attended by Tariq Bajwa, SAPM for Finance to review the progress by relevant quarters.

Member (IT) briefed the forum about progress on the implementation of the prime minister’s directions. Representatives of the SBP, the FBR, and the HEC briefed the chair about issues highlighted by the MOITT.

Federal IT Minister and SAPM appreciated the chairman HEC and his team’s efforts to implement the prime minister’s decisions. The FCY account opening operations for the IT/ ITES companies will be facilitated by the SBP.

The meeting decided that the SBP will coordinate a session by next week to engage commercial bank representatives with the PSEB and the PASHA teams to resolve banking matters regarding 35 per cent retention of remittances in the FCY accounts.

The SBP explained that both retention and use of funds under the announced policy are very much intact; hence, the IT companies can use this policy as per their need.

The FBR apprised that agreed amendments between the FBR, the PSEB, and PASHA are being proposed in the upcoming Finance Bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Remittances SBP [email protected] FBR PSEB MOITT Syed Aminul Haque ICT exports foreign currency accounts IT companies Tariq Bajwa Pakistan Software Export Board Pakistan Software Houses Association

Comments

1000 characters

35pc retention of remittances in FCY accounts: SBP to coordinate to help resolve banking matters

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

PDM says will stage protest outside SC

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

IHC stays IK’s indictment in Toshakhana case

SAIR – May ’23: Pakistan’s weight estimated at 0.6pc in MSCI FM Index

Centre mulling handing Discos over to provinces

Division within army speculations refuted

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

Read more stories