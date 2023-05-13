AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
Punjab CM, IG police take stock of law, order situation

Published 13 May, 2023
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office, to ensure the implementation of the law & order in the province.

IG police briefed the participants of the meeting about the law & order situation and the ongoing operation against the miscreants. Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG police, Addl IG (Special Branch), ACS, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution dept and others attended the meeting while all commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

The CM ordered the authorities concerned to use all legal measures to control the law and order situation in the province. He also stressed that strong action be taken against the facilitators of the rioters. He vowed that every attacker would be identified and brought to justice. He expressed regret over the worst kind of terrorism shown by vandalizing and setting fire to government properties.

The CM highlighted that those who attacked the government properties, including the Corps Commander’s House, would be brought to justice according to the law. He directed the public prosecution department to accelerate the process of prosecution against the culprits and complete identifying the miscreants and attackers as soon as possible. He further directed that no leniency should be shown in the action against the rioters and their facilitators.

