Traders demand strict action against miscreants

KARACHI: The business community took a strong note of the recent incidents of violence and attacks on government and military installations, calling it an attack on the integrity of the country, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rehman, KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, United Business Group (UBG) Sindh Region President Khalid Tawab, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Johar Qandhari, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Danish Khan, Salim-uz-Zaman, Hanif Gohar, KATI Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi and other business leaders while addressing a joint press conference said that Pakistan has already been going through an economic crisis.

Strongly condemning the violent incidents on government and military installations, especially the attack on the Corps Commander House Lahore, GHQ and other government properties,

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that such incidents have taken place for the first time in the 75-year history of Pakistan; even when the country was divided such a negative reaction was not seen.

He said that due to the recent riots and hooliganism, the value of the US dollar suddenly increased by 14 rupees, which caused irreparable damage to the economy.

President KATI said that due to the current political instability, the economic crisis is becoming more serious. If it continues, then the integrity of Pakistan will be at stake.

Faraz said that all political parties should forget all their petty differences and negotiate and agree on the Charter of Democracy.

UBG leader Khalid Tawab said that Pakistan’s economy has already been badly affected, and multinational companies are winding up their business in Pakistan.

He said large-scale manufacturing sector is also fighting for survival, so we cannot afford violent incidents, attacks on government and military installations.

He said that the rise of the dollar in two days will further increase the burden of inflation.

He said that inflation in the country is already at the highest level in history. While the highest interest rate in the world is in Pakistan due to which the industries are suffering a lot.

KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said that the business community is concerned about the economic crisis and deteriorating law and order situation.

Pakistan’s economy was also badly affected by the global economic recession, which caused a storm of inflation and unemployment in the country.

He said that in one year, the economic situation has further deteriorated. FBR is unable to achieve the revenue collection target. Food inflation in the country is at the highest level in history.

He said that in such a case law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Army are our strength. An attack on them is an attack on Pakistan.

He said that attacks on military installations will not be accepted under any circumstances.

He said that the soldiers are the protectors of our borders who are sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country.

In such a situation, targeting the army is plainly anti-national. He called upon the political parties to solve the problems by sitting together because of the country’s integrity.

However, Johar Qandhari said that the law and order situation in the country is very alarming, and those who have recently damaged government and military property should be dealt with strictly.

He said that no patriotic Pakistani can support attacks on Pakistan Army installations. Such miscreants should be brought to justice, immediately.

Former President Sheikh Umar Rehan said that attack on Pakistan Army will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The political leaders have completely ignored the people in their fight.

He said that at the moment commercial banks have established their monopoly, and are charging a higher price on the dollar.

Sheikh Umar Rehan added that industrialists are worried about electricity, gas shortage and rising corruption. The Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project should be completed immediately, he demanded.

