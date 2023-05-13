Minister assures support to flour millers

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy S. M. Tanveer on Friday assured the flour millers to put up their grievances regarding a free hand for buying wheat from the open market and others before the Chief Minister Punjab.

He, however, said both the millers and government were on the same page regarding abundant supply of flour in the market. The Minister was speaking at a meeting held at the food department which was attended by a delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, led by its Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad, PFMA Punjab head Iftikhar Mattoo Secretary Food Punjab Zaman Wattoo and other stakeholders.

It was the second consecutive meeting to listen to the issues of the flour millers which included supply of wheat to flour mills, supply of flour in markets, prices and related matters.

The PFMA delegation demanded that markets should be opened for the purchase of wheat, private sector be allowed to import wheat and the issuance of permits for flour mills. Tanveer said the government and flour mills were on the same page regarding the abundant supply of flour in markets and added that the issues raised by the flour mills would be presented to the chief minister.

“The legitimate issues of flour mills would be resolved on a priority basis,” he assured. He added that per acre wheat yield was better this year while a crackdown against hoarders of wheat was also underway to ensure sufficient strategic stocks. “Every step would be taken for the abundant supply of flour in markets and stability in prices,” he resolved.

