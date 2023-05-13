Dar, Members Parliament UK-House of Commons exchange views on ties

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of member parliament UK- House of Commons including Khalid Mahmood, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Yasmin Qureshi, and M Yaseen called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division, Friday, said a press release issued on Friday.

Bilateral relations as well as issues of regional importance were discussed during the meeting.

Finance Minister Dar and Members Parliament UK- House of Commons exchanged views on Pak-UK bilateral relations.

The finance minister expressed satisfaction at the level of friendship between the two countries and hoped that the existing cooperation between both countries will further strengthen in the future.

