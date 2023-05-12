Waqas Ahmed Chohan appointed DG NAB Peshawar

The government of Pakistan on Friday appointed Waqas Ahmed Chohan as DG of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar after the previous DG was removed.

According to Aaj News, Chohan, who is serving as DIG FIA, has been given the additional charge of NAB Peshawar chief.

Chohan is a Grade-20 officer who joined the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) in 1998.

He was given Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (TI) for his professional performance in the year 2013.