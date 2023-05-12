AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
Kremlin says Putin-Erdogan call won’t resolve grain deal deadlock

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 03:28pm
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that there was nothing new to report after talks on possible renewal of the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul and that a potential conversation between the leaders of Turkiye and Russia would not help clinch an agreement.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that only full implementation of the deal would facilitate its renewal.

Russia accuses US of being behind alleged Kremlin drone attack

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier on Friday that parties to the Black Sea grain pact were nearing a deal to extend it.

