Spanish annual inflation rises in April to 4.1%

Spanish national consumer prices were up 4.1% year-on-year in April, final data released by the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday, up from 3.3% in March.

The final reading confirmed the 4.1% flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago.

The increase in annual inflation was mainly driven by higher electricity and fuel prices, which more than offset a fall in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, INE said.

April’s monthly inflation, at 0.6%, was mainly influenced by higher prices for clothing, footwear and hotels and restaurants.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised price also confirmed the flash estimate at 3.8%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 6.6% year-on-year, down from a reading of 7.5% a month earlier.

The Spanish central bank expects inflation will end the year at 3.7%, compared to 5.8% at the end of 2022.