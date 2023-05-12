AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Thai rates at four-month high; Vietnam sees robust activity

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 11:37am
Follow us

Prices of rice in major exporter Thailand climbed to a near four-month high this week, while Vietnam rates steadied closer to their best level in over a year, buoyed by increasing orders from neighbouring countries.

In the first four months of 2023, Vietnam saw a 23.4% jump in shipments from a year earlier to 1.85 million tonnes, government customs data showed.

They rose 80% from March to 961,608 tonnes in April.

“Trading activity is robust as exporters are pushing their purchases to fill signed contracts,” a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at a regional meeting that Vietnam was willing to supply rice to the Philippines for the long term at reasonable prices.

Philippines is Vietnam’s largest buyer. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $485-$495 per tonne on Thursday, unchanged from last week yet close to highs last seen in April 2021.

In Thailand, 5% broken rice prices rose to their highest since January at $498-$500 per tonne, from last week’s $485, with traders attributing the rise to increasing demand and a strengthening baht.

A stronger domestic currency makes exports from the country expensive in dollar terms.

Bangladesh’s agriculture ministry advised farmers to harvest 80% of paddy and other crops to limit damages during cyclone Mocha, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.

Producing around 35 million tonnes annually, Bangladesh often requires imports to cope with shortages of the staple grain caused by floods or droughts.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety prices were unchanged at $376-$380 per tonne, their lowest since December.

Asia rice: Vietnam rates at two-year highs stoke demand concerns

“Demand is weak. Supplies from the winter crop are also getting delayed because of untimely rainfall in the last few weeks,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam asia rice Bangladesh's Vietnam GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: Thai rates at four-month high; Vietnam sees robust activity

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

Read more stories