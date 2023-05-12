AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars take turn for worse as global growth outlook darkens

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 09:56am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars slid to around one-week lows on Friday amid concerns of a global economic slowdown, while local bonds extended a global rally.

The Aussie was feeling unloved at $0.6686 and headed for a weekly decline of 0.8%, after tumbling 1.1% overnight to as far as $0.6689.

It also breached a key support level of the 200-day moving average of $0.6724, and is now eyeing April’s low of $0.6573.

The kiwi dollar eased 0.6% to $0.6256, having also plunged 1.1% overnight to $0.6289, a one-week trough. It was down 0.5% for the week and has support at the 21-day moving average of $0.6221.

Weighing on the two Antipodeans was a slew of data from China this week that suggest its post-COVID lockdown rebound may be petering out.

New bank loans tumbled sharply, consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years and imports unexpectedly contracted, driving a plunge in commodity prices from copper, iron ore to oil.

Overnight, data from the US showed jobless claims jumped to a 1-1/2-year high last week, while producer prices rose at smallest annual increase in more than two years, hinting at a potentially more abrupt slowing in the world’s largest economy.

“AUD/USD continues to exhibit its notorious ‘up the stairs, down the elevator’ characteristics, the latest this week following weak China inflation and credit data,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX markets at NAB.

Attrill said the Aussie can draw some support from additional tightening from the Reserve Bank of Australia given how little has been priced in by markets so far, with wage growth data next week important in helping determine the bank’s decision.

“Certainly, at least one further hike will need to be delivered as a precondition for AUD/USD lifting onto a ‘7 handle’ as early as Q3.”

Markets are betting the RBA would almost certainly keep rates steady at the next meeting in June, while seeing some chance of a hike in August.

Australian bonds climbed for the second straight session.

Australian, NZ dollars await US inflation data

Three-year Australian yields fell 9 basis points (bps) to 3.010%, the lowest in a week, while the 10-years dropped 10 bps to 3.321%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars take turn for worse as global growth outlook darkens

Al Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan to appear before IHC today

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Read more stories