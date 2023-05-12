AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved positive adjustment of Rs 3.94 per unit for K-Electric (KE) for March 2023 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) formula.

The Authority had conducted public hearing on May 3, 2023 which was attended by representatives of the K-Electric including its financial and technical team.

Representatives from media and general public also attended the hearing. The KE in its FCA request submitted that calculation for the current month is based on CPPA-G’s requested fuel cost component for the current month and is subject to adjustment based on the final determination of Discos FCA.

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

The K-Electric, in its adjustment requests, certified that it despatched as per Economic Merit Order from its own generation units (with the available fuel resources) and import from external sources. It also certified that the cost of fuel and power purchase claims do not include any amount of late payment surcharge/mark-up/interest.

Tanveer Barry, a commentator, raised concerns regarding high FCAs during the summers of 2023. The KE responded that with the inclusion of BQPS-III, the overall generation cost will decrease.

Imran Shahid, a commentator, submitted the KE should not be operating inefficient plants which have out lived their lives and are resulting in higher generation cost.

The KE, while responding to the comments, submitted the KE has improved its overall generation fleet efficiency from 30% to 48% over the last 15 years. It was further explained by the KE that BQPS-I unit 1 and unit 2 will be decommissioned after 3 months and unit 5 and 6 will only be operated if they fall in the economic merit order to meet the load requirement.

The Authority carried out an in-house analysis of the data provided by K-Electric for the month, to work out the financial impact due to deviation from EMO.

Regarding the financial impact due to underutilisation of efficient plants namely KCCP, KGTPS and SGTPS etcon account of lower gas pressure, a letter was issued to the KE on September 16, 2021, whereby, it was directed to resolve its gas pressure/lower gas quantity issues within thirty (30) days.

In response, the KE noted that it is in the process of resolving the lower gas pressure issue, however, there are certain meetings with stakeholders that will take place in due course of time. As of now, no GSA has been finalized between KE and SSGC despite the directions of the Authority.

The positive adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers of the K-Electric. It shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains. The K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of March 2023, in the billing month of May 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FCA KE nepra electricity DISCOS power generation CPPA-G K-Electric KE power plants units of electricity Fuel Charges Adjustments

Comments

1000 characters

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

SC declares arrest of PTI chief ‘invalid’

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

Read more stories