Maryam assails CJP, asks him to ‘step down’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial step down.

A top court bench headed by the CJP Thursday declared illegal the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as illegal. Talking to twitter, the PML-N Chief Organizer also suggested that he should join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) like his mother-in-law and resign from his post as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The chief justice of Pakistan should lead the post and join the Tehreek-e-Insaf,” she twitted.

Maryam Nawaz was infuriated by the decision to release Imran Khan, whom she referred to as a “thief” who had “stolen Rs60 billion of the national treasury”. She accused the chief justice of being happy to meet the Imran Khan and of taking pleasure in his release.

“Chief Justice was very happy today to see the person who embezzled Rs60 billion and he was even more happy to release this criminal,” she tweets.

She adds “The chief justice is responsible for the attacks on the most important and sensitive facilities of the country. He is shielding Fitna and adding fuel to the fire. “You are the chief justice. Leave the post and join Tehreek-e-Insaaf like your mother-in-law.” The PML-N vice president went on to criticise the chief justice’s handling of sensitive issues in the country and accused him of becoming a shield for sedition.