AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Discos seek Rs1.5 per unit QTA for Q3

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have sought positive adjustment of Rs1.5 per unit to recover additional amount of Rs44.456 billion from consumers for third quarter (Jan-March) of FY 2022-23 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

National Authority is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on May 24, 2023 on the petition of DISCOs filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G). Of the total requested adjustment of Rs44.456 billion, Rs31.766 billion is on account of capacity charges, to be paid to power plants.

According to data shared with NEPRA, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has sought positive adjustment of Rs5.139 billion for the third quarter; Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Rs11.205 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs6.030 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESC), Rs10 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs10.048 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Rs1.424 billion and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESC), Rs4.987 billion, Quetta Electric Quetta Supply Company (QESCO) Rs4.365 billion, Sukkar Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) negative adjustment of Rs114 million and TESCO Rs3.650 billion.

The total requested amount for variable O&M is Rs4.288 billion, Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOP) Rs11.700 billion and impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA, Rs544 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PESCO DISCOS IESCO Lesco power plants Gepco QTA

Comments

1000 characters

Discos seek Rs1.5 per unit QTA for Q3

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

SC declares arrest of PTI chief ‘invalid’

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

Read more stories