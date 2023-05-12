Discos seek Rs1.5 per unit QTA for Q3

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have sought positive adjustment of Rs1.5 per unit to recover additional amount of Rs44.456 billion from consumers for third quarter (Jan-March) of FY 2022-23 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

National Authority is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on May 24, 2023 on the petition of DISCOs filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G). Of the total requested adjustment of Rs44.456 billion, Rs31.766 billion is on account of capacity charges, to be paid to power plants.

According to data shared with NEPRA, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has sought positive adjustment of Rs5.139 billion for the third quarter; Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Rs11.205 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs6.030 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESC), Rs10 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs10.048 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Rs1.424 billion and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESC), Rs4.987 billion, Quetta Electric Quetta Supply Company (QESCO) Rs4.365 billion, Sukkar Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) negative adjustment of Rs114 million and TESCO Rs3.650 billion.

The total requested amount for variable O&M is Rs4.288 billion, Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOP) Rs11.700 billion and impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA, Rs544 million.

