Pakistan

Sindh Assembly condemns protest violence in country

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution, condemning violence erupted in the country after the arrest of PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan by the NAB on May 9.

A resolution, which tabled by the PPP’s Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, condemned the vandalism in the country after Imran Khan’s arrest. The mover said that after the arrest, public and private property was destroyed.

Several members from the opposition parties including MQM and TLP and ruling PPP spoke on the resolution, seeking action against the violence perpetrators and Imran Khan.

They condemned the violence on May 9 and afterwards. A couple of legislators from the treasury called Imran Khan a Jew’s agent in Pakistan with supports from enemy nations.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah also condemned the hooliganism in the country. A house of Quaid-e-Azam, which the corps commander resides was also set on fire, he said.

The PTI has to decide whether it has to remain a political party or a militant group - Tehreek-e-Taliban, he asked, saying that his rule will allow only peaceful protests.

He warned that those mustering protestors on specific spots through text messages will be arrested. He called the post-Imran Khan arrest an “attack” on the country’s integrity. “The PTI should declare Imran Khan a traitor,” he said.

Sindh Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani called May 9 “the darkest” day in the country’s history, when GHQ was attacked, corps commander residence in Lahore and schools were set on fire and damaged the historic buildings and mosques.

“We demand action against the PTI terrorists,” he said and condemned the violence in the country with vandalism at military installations. He called Imran Khan “the biggest” security risk for the country.

MQM’s Muhammad Hussain demanded Imran Khan’s trial under the Constitution’s Article 6. He alleged Imran Khan of undermining the PDM’s elected government.

TLP’s woman lawmaker, Sarwat Fatima also condemned the violence after May 9 arrest. PPP’s Munwar Wassan called violence at corps commander residence a “disgrace” to the Pak Army. He said that Imran Khan turned out to be a “traitor”.

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pak Army showed patience to the violence. He demanded that Imran Khan should be nominated in all cases and called him “mastermind” behind the violence.

