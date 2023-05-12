Elahi’s pre-arrest bail extended till 25th

LAHORE: A special court for anti-corruption extended the pre-arrest bail of Pervez Elahi till May 25 in a case by the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) of receiving kickbacks.

Earlier, the court allowed one time exemption to Elahi for not appearing before the court on medical ground.

Elahi’s counsel filed an application seeking one time exemption for his personal appearance before the court on medical grounds.

The ACE accused Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, of receiving kickbacks of Rs120 million in payments made to a foreign contractor of the Lahore Waste Management Company.

