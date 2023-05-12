Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 11, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06029 4.81086 5.06143 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.10800 5.08157 5.10800 0.85414
Libor 3 Month 5.34243 5.32629 5.34243 1.41129
Libor 6 Month 5.39843 5.39443 5.49986 1.95886
Libor 1 Year 5.35286 5.29957 5.88071 2.61671
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
