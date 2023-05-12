Asif raises concerns over nullifying IK’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday raised concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Asif questioned the “double standards of justice.”

He said the top leadership of major political parties had been arrested in the past, but none of them were given relief like that along with the facility of a guest house.

“For how long will the nation be fooled with verdicts like these,” Asif said, adding that all violence across the country was done at the behest of the PTI leader, but he was not held responsible.

He said the PTI had a history of violence as they had attacked PTV’s building during the 2014 sit-in under the supervision of Imran Khan and the incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi.

Asif said there was no possibility of martial law but imposing an emergency as per the constitution could not be ruled out.

The defence minister expressed deep sorrow over the heavy damage to public property due to the PTI protests in the country.

He said Imran Khan was wasting the time of the nation. He termed the language used by the PTI’s leadership during protests, an attack on national security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023