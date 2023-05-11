Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Thursday for an end to the violent protests taking place across the country, saying that he was not in favour of banning any political party and he will be the last person to agree to such a decision.

Speaking to the media, he said declaring PTI a proscribed outfit was the last resort, adding that it was important for PTI to maintain its status as a political party and not transform into a group that supports terrorism.

“If the PTI decides to engage in an armed rebellion against the state, then it may become necessary for the government to ban the party,” he said.

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

However, the FM expressed hope that the government would not head in that direction.

His statement comes following violent protests across the country after Imran Khan’s arrest. The former PM was arrested on Tuesday by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Meanwhile, the PPP chief said his party was always against NAB, and believed it should be shut down.

But, he added, the PTI kept defending the NAB for as long as PPP opposed it. He said that Imran’s arrest was carried out in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

He said that he believed the PTI had crossed all boundaries, and it was the responsibility of the state and courts to enforce Pakistan’s laws and the Constitution.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

The prime minister said “terrorists and elements who are enemies of the state” should immediately stop their “anti-state activities”, warning that the “miscreants” would otherwise be dealt with a heavy hand.